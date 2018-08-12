Indonesian island lifted by 10 inches by earth quake

international

At least 387 people were killed in the quake. Pic/AP

Scientists say the powerful Indonesian earthquake that killed 387 people lifted the island it struck by as much as 10 inches. Using satellite images of Lombok from the days following the August 5 quake, scientists from NASA and the California Institute of Technology's joint rapid imaging project measured changes in the island's surface.

In the northwest of the island near the epicentre, the ground lifted a quarter of a metre. In other places it dropped by 2-6 inches. Some 270,000 people are homeless or displaced after the 7.0 earthquake, which damaged and destroyed about 68,000 homes.

