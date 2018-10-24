Indonesian woman delivers baby girl on board Etihad flight

international

The expectant mother went into labour mid-air in the flight and soon delivered a female baby with the help of the crew and some women passengers

Representational Image

An Indonesia woman delivered a baby girl on board an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta, early on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to an official, the expectant mother went into labour mid-air in the flight and soon delivered a female baby with the help of the crew and some women passengers.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities were informed of the developments on board and the flight was diverted to Mumbai to tackle the medical emergency.

A waiting team of medicos attended to the woman and her infant immediately after landing and provided medical assistance to stabilize the situation.

Later, the passenger was shifted in an ambulance to Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri east for further treatment and she is now recuperating with her newborn baby in the women's ward.

Owing to the medical emergency the flight EY-474 was delayed by at least two hours before departing for its destination at 9.42 am, said an official spokesperson.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates