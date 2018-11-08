Indonesia's Lion Air plane crashes into pole in new accident

Nov 08, 2018, 15:52 IST | IANS

Lion Air blamed airport staff for the incident, which did not cause any casualties

Indonesia's Lion Air plane crashes into pole in new accident
Representational Image

A week after an Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air plane crashed killing 189 people, another of its aircraft was involved in an incident on Thursday, when it smashed into a pole during takeoff from an airport on Sumatra Island.

Lion Air blamed airport staff for the incident, which did not cause any casualties, Efe news reported.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a statement that they had received a letter of apology from the airport's air traffic controller.

Images distributed on social media showed passengers on the runway observing the broken part of the plane.

This latest incident came just over a week after a Lion Air plane crashed into the Java Sea on October 29, killing everyone on board, prompting the Indonesian Transport Ministry to conduct a special investigation into the airline.

The ministry also ordered an inspection of all Boeing 737 Max 8 - the model which crashed into the seaplanes in the country.

Flight data from the black box revealed that the plane's sensors were defective and had received erroneous data.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

world newsindonesia

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Child swallows safety pin hung around mother's mangalsutra in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK