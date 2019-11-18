Indore's dancing cop knocks out VVS Laxman

Indore's famous dancing cop, Ranjit Singh, was in the news again when some former India cricketers expressed their desire to meet him during the India v Bangladesh Test.

Traffic cop Ranjit shows off some stylish dance moves while performing his duty and his videos have broken the internet in the past. During the recent Test, Ranjit was stationed at the Holkar Stadium's VIP gate, where a number of former India stars including Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Deep Dasgupta met and chatted with him. "I've seen your videos on YouTube. I wanted to meet you once. The way you work is very exciting. Keep it up," Gavaskar told Ranjit.

Laxman even joked with the policeman. "If an international fast bowler does as much activity as you, even he will suffer from a knee injury. Bhaiya, your knee is okay, na? Where do you bring so much energy from," Laxman asked the cop. "Sir, I am very conscious about my fitness. I've been doing this for the last 15 years," replied Ranjit.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates