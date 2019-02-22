Indra Kumar on Total Dhamaal's Box Office: Not concerned about money, country comes first

bollywood

As filmmakers take stand against Pulwama terror attack, Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar says film not releasing in Pakistan won't affect business

A still from Total Dhamaal

In a mark of solidarity with the bravehearts who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, several Bollywood filmmakers have decided to not release their films in Pakistan. While Ajay Devgn announced last week that Total Dhamaal will not hit theatres across the border, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan too followed suit for his forthcoming films, including Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Made In China.



Indra Kumar; Dinesh Vijan

With Indian films suspending their release in one of their markets, one wonders if the movie collections will be affected. However, Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar is not worried about a drop in business. "The loss of not releasing a film is not bigger than the loss of our army men. This is the time to show solidarity. That's why we took the decision of not releasing our film. We aren't concerned about the money, our country comes first."

While big-ticket films earn a chunk from their overseas collection, the revenue from Pakistan reportedly comprises only four to five per cent. Trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "The collections generated from there make up a minuscule portion of the total box-office collection. The decision won't have a large impact on the films' fate."

Producer Dinesh Vijan says, "This is a small way of showing our soldiers that we are with them."

Also Read: Total Dhamaal: Six reasons why this comic caper will tickle your funny bone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates