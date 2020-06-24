Indrajith Sukumaran, Dhanush are all-praises for Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer

Sufiyum Sujatayum is an upcoming musical romantic drama film written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House. The film stars Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in an enticing romantic musical journey. The film was originally planned for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic it is scheduled for release this 3rd of July on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for the film was recently released and many prominent personalities have showered it with commendation and even took to their social media for the same! Here are some of them. Actor Indrajith Sukumaran took to his social media to wish the team his best. He posted the link of the trailer with the caption: "Best wishes to Vijay Babu, Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and the entire team of #SufiyumSujatayum (sic)".

Film actress Mamtha Mohandas shared the trailer alongside the caption: "Wishing the entire crew of Sufiyum Sujathayum the very best... this is a milestone achieved by Vijay Babu ‘s Friday house films yet again in making a debut of the first ever Malayalam film to be released exclusively by Amazon Prime Video".

Singer and music composer Amritha Suresh awaits to see the two main character's chemistry on the screen. She posted the caption: "Meet Sufi and Sujatha... Trailer out now."

Dhanush posted the trailer of the film wishing luck to the team of the film: "Here is the trailer of #SufiyumSujatayum. Good luck team".

The film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music in the film is composed by the talented M Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. The film is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.

Sufiyum Sujatayum will have a worldwide premiere in Malayalam this 3rd of July, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. So make sure to watch it!

