Indrani Mukerjea asked to undergo HRCT scan of temporal bone

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been advised to undergo High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan of the temporal bone, a doctor at the state-run JJ Hospital here said.

Mukerjea, lodged in the Byculla Jail here, was brought to JJ Hospital Friday after she complained of headache and low blood pressure. She was discharged after tests and sent back to prison Saturday night, a hospital official said. She had complained of twitching, weakness and pain on the left side of the face along with decreased hearing ability, Sanjay Surase, superintendent of JJ Hospital had said earlier.

The temporal bone is a large bilateral bone on the lateral wall of the skull and HRCT, a modification of the CT scan, would provide a direct visual window to observe minute structural details, he said. "Her audiometry was done today and the report was normal.

The patient has been advised HRCT-temporal bone," Dr Surase added. Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora (24) with the help of others in April 2012, allegedly due to a dispute over financial transactions. The killing came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's former driver revealed it to the police.

