Indrani Mukerjea out of JJ hospital, back in jail

Indrani Mukerjea, who is suffering from Vestibulocochlear Neuralgia, was deemed fit to be discharged from hospital

Treating doctors at JJ Hospital were awaiting a crucial opinion from the neurology department on the second MRI tests findings (plain, contrast and angio) of Indrani Mukerjea (46), to decide if she needed to stay at the hospital longer, as all other test reports were normal.

Neurologists explained on Saturday that after going through the latest MRI report, and adding the medicine Pregabalin 75 mg per day to her dosage, she was deemed fit for discharge. She was escorted back to jail late last night, Dr Wiqar Shaikh said.

Admitted at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under the care of Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor, and unit head of medicine, Indrani was subjected to a repeat MRI scan on Saturday afternoon and the report was similar to the findings on Wednesday - she has cerebral ischemia, which according to Dr Shaikh, is not normal for a woman of her age, and secondly, she has neurovascular compression syndrome indicating hemi-facial spasm (CN VII) and Vestibulocochlear Neuralgia (CN VIII).

Dr Shaikh added, "We have already started tablet Oxcarbazepine 150 mg (anticonvulsant for her facial spasm). We had asked neurologists to advise on further medication. We also had to ensure that the neurologists did not want any further tests to be conducted on her and only then, a decision on her discharge was made."

Low blood pressure, facial spasms, headache and dizziness had led to Indrani, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, being admitted at JJ Hospital on Friday afternoon. Dr Shaikh added, "Our biggest concern was her drop in blood pressure. She is already on medication and such a drop is worrisome." When asked if it was an attempt by Indrani to influence her bail plea on health grounds, which has been rejected twice by the trial court, Dr Shaikh stated, "We have never invited Indrani to the hospital. She has been referred after jail doctors have found something amiss with her."

