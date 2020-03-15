Industrialist places bulk order for masks, gets duped of Rs 4 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Wadala TT cops have arrested a 25-year-old from JJ Marg for allegedly cheating an industrialist of four lakh rupees on the pretext of providing surgical masks. The industrialist, who runs a business of exporting uniforms for workers, had received the inquiries for masks from Gulf countries.

Hoping to make business, she scouted for companies that produce masks and found one from Odisha. An order for 1.60 lakh masks was placed and R4lakh was transferred. It's when the masks did not arrive, that she realised she had been duped. DCP (Zone 4) Dr Saurabh Tripahi said, "During an online search, she found a company named Bhakti Enterprises run by a certain Bodle Abrar Mushtaq."

