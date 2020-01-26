Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020: Superstar Mahesh Babu becomes the first actor to win the Twitter Star Award

In the second edition of the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020, held on Jan 11, 2020, at G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, and to be broadcast in two parts on Zee Telugu on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu was presented with the Twitter Star award.

As per Twitter's ThisHappened 2019 data, Mahesh Babu was the most mentioned personality from the Telugu entertainment industry on the platform. Owing to his popularity among fans on Twitter and the release of several blockbuster movies such as Maharshi, the actor generated a large number of conversations on the platform. He grabbed the top spot on the list that included the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Singh, and others.

On being named the Twitter Star of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu said, "It's great to be recognised as the Twitter Star from Tollywood and I would like to thank Zee Telugu for providing me this honour with this award. I am grateful for the constant love and appreciation from my fans on Twitter, and hope to continue to exchange many Tweets with them in the future."

Take a look at his Tweet right here:

Talking about the collaboration, Cheryl Ann-Couto, Partnerships Manager, Twitter India, said, "Telugu audiences are passionate about cinema and turn to Twitter to discuss the latest developments in the industry. Associating with a prominent partner such as Zee Telugu has allowed us a platform to recognise these personalities who enjoy massive popularity beyond cinema halls."

Owing to the real-time nature of the platform, fans turn to Twitter for the latest updates in the world of entertainment. Over the years, fervent fans of the Telugu film industry have increased their participation in conversations from new movie announcements, trailer launches, to discussions on the box-office verdict of these movies.

In 2019, movies like Saaho, Sye Raa NarsimhaReddy, Maharshi sparked discussions on Twitter. Last year, Saaho also became the first-ever Telugu movie to get a customised Twitter emoji. Mahesh Babu's Maharshi won hearts at the box office, along with massive engagement numbers on the platform.

Given the widespread popularity of Telugu cinema on the platform, Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 collaborated with Twitter India, to recognize personalities that are leading regional entertainment conversations. You can catch the rebroadcast of the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 on Zee TV Telugu on January 26 at the same time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates