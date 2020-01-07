Inefficient groundstaff led to cancellation of 1st T20I?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Lack of proficiency among the groundstaff saw India's T20I game against Sri Lanka called off at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday as water seeped in through the covers onto the pitch making it impossible for the game to be played.

And the Indian team manager's report is set to bring this point up when the same is sent to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"See, the problem is that they removed the previous curator Mukut Kalita due to internal differences and now the new people in charge couldn't rise to the challenge as they weren't trained enough," a source said. "How can you not be aware that there are holes in the covers?

They rolled the super sopper and the water just seeped in. The manager's report will have that mentioned that there should have been more awareness," the source added.

