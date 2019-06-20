Infant shuttled around Bareilly hospital for three hours, dies

national

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suspended a doctor and ordered departmental proceedings against another

Pic/ANI

In another case of medical negligence, a 7-month-old child died after allegedly being denied treatment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suspended a doctor and ordered departmental proceedings against another doctor of Maharana Pratap District Hospital for medical negligence.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Alka Sharma, head of women wing of the hospital, has been suspended while departmental proceedings have been ordered against men department's head of the hospital, Dr Kamlemdra Swaroop Gupta for allegedly not admitting a child who was in a critical condition.

The death occurred because Gupta allegedly did not admit a child and referred her to women's wing of the hospital, but she was allegedly referred back to Men's wing.

Talking to the media, the girl's mother Sushma said, "She was not drinking milk. People suggested me to admit her to the hospital. When we went to a doctor at the hospital. They told me to go to the women's ward. When I went there, they said there was no bed available there."She also alleged that she was made to wander for over three hours at the hospital before the girl died.

Woman department chief Alka Sharma reiterated that there were no beds available when the victim visited them. "We have only four beds with having eight children on them," she said.

"I have given clear orders that all patients should be admitted. She kept wandering in the hospital but did not go to the emergency ward. Had she visited there, we would have saved the girl," men's department head Dr Gupta said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates