Infinix launches new smartphone, smart fitness bands in India

Infinix Smartphone S4. Pic/Twitter IANS

On May 21, 2019, Infinix, the online smartphone brand of China-based Transsion Holdings launched its latest "S4" smartphone and the new Infinix smart fitness band "X BAND 3" priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 1,599, respectively, in India.

The "S4" smartphone packs feature such as 6.21-inch HD+ drop notch screen, 32MP front camera, 13MP+2MP+8MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant with the memory expandable up to 256GB.

The Infinix smartphone is powered by 4000mAh battery and a 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor. "With 'S4', we aim to have a breakthrough in the below 10k smartphone segment, which has great demand," said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director, Infinix Mobility (Global).

On the other hand, the smart fitness band "X BAND 3" comes with support for real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, oxygen, calorie intake, and activity tracking.

"We have introduced the smart fitness accessory 'X BAND 3', which seems a product with great potential, considering the growing health awareness in India. The device introduces a new dimension to Infinix's product portfolio," said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India.

