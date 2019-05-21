Infinix launches new smartphone, smart fitness bands in India
The Infinix smartphone is powered by 4000mAh battery and a 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor
On May 21, 2019, Infinix, the online smartphone brand of China-based Transsion Holdings launched its latest "S4" smartphone and the new Infinix smart fitness band "X BAND 3" priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 1,599, respectively, in India.
#Infinix, the online smartphone brand of #China-based #TranssionHoldings, on May 21 launched its latest "#S4" smartphone and the new Infinix smart fitness band "#XBAND3" priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 1,599, respectively, in India.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 21, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/kqTTaAk8DC
The "S4" smartphone packs feature such as 6.21-inch HD+ drop notch screen, 32MP front camera, 13MP+2MP+8MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant with the memory expandable up to 256GB.
The Infinix smartphone is powered by 4000mAh battery and a 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor. "With 'S4', we aim to have a breakthrough in the below 10k smartphone segment, which has great demand," said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director, Infinix Mobility (Global).
Get ready to witness the MAKE IT BIG moment at the launch of Infinix S4 today! Check out the link with S4 leaks and guess what could be the price! #GuessThePrice #InfinixS4 #InfinixIndia #AbRuknaNahi #OneShotMakeItBig #CountdownBegins pic.twitter.com/nGupEkcP6Q— InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 21, 2019
On the other hand, the smart fitness band "X BAND 3" comes with support for real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, oxygen, calorie intake, and activity tracking.
"We have introduced the smart fitness accessory 'X BAND 3', which seems a product with great potential, considering the growing health awareness in India. The device introduces a new dimension to Infinix's product portfolio," said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India.
