Influencer fashone woodland is also known for his Rap Music: Ayoo KD

Ayoo KD is a known name when it comes to rap music in Chicago. He hails from this place and music has remained his first choice. He started working as a Drill Rapper in Chicago in his early days. Soon he left his hometown and headed to Atlanta to explore his career in the field of rap music. It was no looking back for Ayoo KD or Fashone Woodland as he got the chance to work with top names from the music world. He kept on coming out with one music piece and videos after the other and with every music piece, his popularity went on to flourish with great guns.

Soon he turned an overnight star when he embarked with the video dissing with the New York rapper Bobby Shmurda. This diss video turned a big hit catching the attention of millions including the rich and famous in the Hip-Hop music world. For him, it is no looking back as he is going great guns in the rap music world. But we have an interesting aspect of his life where he is a diligent social worker. He is among few very active names in celebrities who have given much of his life and efforts in shaping the lives of victims from social injustice.

All thanks to his life-changing event that took place when he was the part of the surf movement that promoted sports and worked against the growing violence. He had to face a lot that changed his life and made him active in the social field as well. He promotes healthy sports and healthy practices of playing apart from being part of many campaigns and drives that deal with social injustice. He also devotes his time to fight for the cause as well. His personality is a blend of a cool musician who is famous in the rap music and a man with a tender heart who is active in the social area working tirelessly for the victims and underprivileged souls.

