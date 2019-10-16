Influencer Vikram Kacher reveals mantra to his success and talks about Mashmupa International Media FZ-LLC

The best thing in today's world is to be self-employed rather than working under someone. Breaking all the barriers, Vikram Kacher established himself as one of the key people amongst the best photographers and videographers. He has been inspiring everyone with his work on the digital platforms and is a very active influencer on social media. He is the Vice-president at Mashmupa International Media FZ-LLC part of the Mashmupa International Group of Companies M-I-G Companies. This group aims at providing the best photography/videography services, event management/consultancy services and much more.



Interestingly, his company pays tribute to his ancestral family as it is named after them. 'Mashmupa' is a combination of the names of his grandparents – Madhu Razdan, Shanta Rani Kacher, Mukat Narain Razdan and Parmeshwar Nath Kacher. The vision of the firm is to provide quality and good value services to its customers which have helped them in becoming one of the most reputed MNCs with a solid profitable revenue. Right from celebrities, automobiles to travel and tourism amongst others, their portfolio has a strong base. Moreover, their studio has world-class equipment and is in Studio City.

Vikram Kacher has played the primary role in popularizing these M-I-G Companies. The photographer cum videographer has captured influential personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Yuvraj Singh amongst others through his camera. He has also shot for some international brands like Armani, Nike, Novotel, Mercedez-Benz, Puma and many more. Talking about his work, Vikram said, "I think your work should speak for itself. Always spread those Good Vibes and radiate positive energy. That's the biggest achievement one can ever have. When you get recognised for your work, fame follows you."

Today, Vikram Kacher Photography is one of the most celebrated names and Mashmupa Films is one of the best media companies. His amazing work and clientele have been growing faster and we really look forward to his upcoming works.

