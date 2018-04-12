InFocus to launch new smartphone with 'Face Unlock' feature in Indiaq

The new smartphone will have 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory



Representational picture

US-based technology company InFocus is expected to launch a new pocket-friendly device with the 'Face Unlock' feature in mid-April in India. According to industry sources, the device will come equipped with 13MP+8MP dual rear camera and 13MP front camera.

The smartphone will have 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory, the sources told IANS.

The device will offer "Dualfie" camera feature where one can click images simultaneously from the front and rear camera to display the image together on the large screen.

InFocus recently launched "Vision 3" budget smartphone for Rs 6,999.

The device sports a 5.7-inch full-vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for better visual experience.

There is an 8MP front camera that comes with beauty feature. The 4,000mAh battery allows the device to last up to 22 days (on stand by), the company said.

