Supreme Court to Centre: Inform foreign medical students about admissions by Aug 15 every year

New Delhi: Taking serious note of delay in communication to medical students from foreign countries as also the North East regarding admissions to government colleges, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre that they be informed about the status by August 15 every year, giving them time to join.

The apex court noted that the last date for admission in first year of MBBS courses is August 31, while the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intimated students from Iran, Bhutan and Nepal about their admissions at the "eleventh hour", on August 30, resulting in denial of seats to them.

Same situation again

A bench of Justices L Nageshwara Rao and Hemant Gupta, which allowed the students from foreign countries and the north-eastern states to take admissions in the MBBS courses, said that a similar situation arose even last year and the court had to come to the rescue of students. "In a similar situation that arose last year, we had to come to the rescue of the students who were intimated about their admission in the medical colleges at the eleventh hour.

The direction

"To avoid inconvenience being caused to the students who are sponsored by other countries and the state governments and the Union Territories in whose favour seats are allocated, we direct the Government of India to intimate the concerned authorities of the state governments, the Union Territories and other countries about the approval of admissions to candidates whose names are sponsored, at least 15 days before the last date of admission," the bench said.

The bench was hearing a plea of students including those from foreign countries and north-eastern states, who were granted admissions from the central pool in the government colleges but due to delayed communication by the MEA, the last date of admission had already passed as they reported to the colleges on September 1 and 2.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates