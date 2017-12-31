Infosys off-loads stake in ANSR Consulting Holdings

IT major Infosys on Friday said that it has signed an agreement to divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings

IT major Infosys on Friday said that it has signed an agreement to divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings.

According to a BSE filing, Infosys had a minority investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

"... The company announces that it has on December 28, 2017 signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., for a total consideration of USD 1,000,000," the filing said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go