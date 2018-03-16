Infosys to open technology and innovation hub in Connecticut

n May 2017, Infosys had announced that it planned to establish multiple technology and innovation hubs across the US with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data

IT major Infosys has announced that it will establish a USD 20.6 million-technology and innovation hub in the US state of Connecticut which is expected to create some 1,000 good paying, high tech jobs.

In May 2017, Infosys had announced that it planned to establish multiple technology and innovation hubs across the US with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data. The Hartford hub in Connecticut is the latest such centre announced by the company, following the selection of Indianapolis, Indiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Providence, Rhode Island as other locations.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and create 1,000 technology jobs in the state," Infosys president Ravi Kumar said. "This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients' needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitising insurance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors," he said.

Kumar said the hub would place Infosys in proximity to its "valued clients" and accelerate the recruitment of "highly-skilled" local talent. As part of the company's establishment of the hub in Hartford, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide up to USD 12 million in grants after certain job creation milestones are met through 'Malloy's First Five Plus Program'.

In addition, the company is eligible to receive up to USD 2 million in training grants to support partnerships the company creates with local education organisations. Infosys is also eligible for additional assistance if they significantly exceed 1,000 jobs, and the incentives in place can support up to 2,000 jobs, an official media release said.

Connecticut Governor Dannel P Malloy described it as a landmark day in the state's economic development efforts. "I am thrilled to welcome Infosys to Connecticut and congratulate them on their decision to establish a technology and innovation hub in Hartford. Connecticut's tremendous assets and talent pipeline continue to attract high caliber companies to the state, and I look forward to the value that Infosys will bring to our business community," Malloy said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also seemed enthused by the announcement. "I am thrilled that Infosys, a global information technology company, is making Hartford one of four innovation hubs in the United States," Bronin said.

