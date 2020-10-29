Initiatives like 'Meet Your MP' is the need of the hour, says Shri Miteshbhai Patel

Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be one of the worst crisis man kind has ever faced. With 4.4+ crore cases and more than 11 lakh deaths globally, India is one of the worst hit countries contributing nearly 80 lakh cases and 1.19 lakh deaths. This unprecedented situation has demanded great human compassion towards each other and especially from the people in power.

Once such instance was on display when Hon'ble member of Parliament from Anand, Gujarat Shri Miteshbhai Patel went ahead and silently took care of a poor girl. This came to public knowledge when a twitter user @ProfSKsingh81 tweeted about this and thanked him for his kind gesture. When Hon'ble MP got information about a poor girl suffering from tuberculosis and showing symptoms of Corona he immediately got involved and helped her in getting admitted to a hospital for treatment.

He didn't stop there and sponsored to bear all her medical expenses by the time she is declared fit. Promptness and kindness from Shri Miteshbhai have not only saved her life but surely set an example how leaders bearing public office should take care of its people. Anand for sure has a man with heart of gold as it's MP.

Also the Anand MP Miteshbhai has started a new initiative known as "Meet your MP" where he goes to the public offices to meet the people and solve there issues.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever</p