Injured Kartik Aaryan won't be part of the football match in Singapore

Kartik Aaryan compelled to bow out of football match in Singapore due to sprained ankle



Kartik Aaryan

Fresh out of the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan was dividing his time between reading scripts and practising for the upcoming football match of the All Stars Football Club (ASFC). The actor, along with other teammates, including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan among others, was scheduled to play a charitable football match in Singapore on April 22. However, Aaryan will have to bow out of the commitment after suffering a sprained ankle and toe dislocation over the weekend.

The actor was practising with his teammates at the St Andrew's ground in Bandra on Sunday when he hurt himself. A source present on the location said, "Kartik was defending a goal when the ball hit him hard and he fell. At that moment, the injury didn't seem too serious. He was given first aid and asked to rest it out for the evening."

When the pain didn't subside until Monday, Aaryan was taken to a suburban hospital where the doctor diagnosed that his toe was dislocated and advised him week-long bed rest. Confirming the news, the actor's spokesperson said, "Though the injury is not too severe, he has been advised by the doctor not to exert himself. As a result, it won't be possible for Kartik to be part of the football match in Singapore." The match is scheduled to take place at Jalan Besar Stadium, and will reportedly see Bollywood stars lock horns with Singaporean soccer stars Rafi Ali, Lim Tong Hai and actors Randall Tan, Andew Lua and Timothy Nga, among others.

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Shashank Khaitan

