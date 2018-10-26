Injured Lionel Messi and son Thiago watch Barcelona beat Inter from stands

football

He is expected to be in the stands at the Camp Nou for that match too

Injured Barcelona star and Argentine forward Lionel Messi and son Thiago (extreme right) attend the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Barcelon star Lionel Messi was at the Camp Nou for his side's Champions League tie against Inter Milan on Wednesday, although he was watching from the stands, with his arm in a sling. Despite his absence, Barca won 2-0. Messi broke his radial bone during Sunday's match against Sevilla.

Messi had his son Thiago and other members of his family for company to watch the match against Inter, the first game Barca have played this season without him. Messi will reportedly be out for three weeks, and will miss the El Clasico, though he is expected to be in the stands at the Camp Nou for that match too.

