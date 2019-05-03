Injured Maria Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open

tennis

Sharapova has been sidelined since pulling out of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia in January after winning the first-round match

Tennis star Maria Sharapova

Former world no.1 Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Italian Open as she continues to recover from a right shoulder injury she has been complaining of through 2018. The three-time champion will be replaced by the 45th-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, Rome organisers announced on Wednesday.

Sharapova has been sidelined since pulling out of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia in January after winning the first-round match.

The three-time Grand Slam winner later said she had gone through a "small procedure" on her right shoulder that would need a few weeks to heal.

Sharapova added that she has struggled since midway through 2018 with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. This now puts the 28th-ranked player in doubt for the French Open, which begins at the end of the month.

Since the withdrawal from St. Petersburg, Sharapova has had to further withdraw from the Stuttgart Open and the Madrid Open prior to Rome. The injury has put a halt on her comeback from a 15-month doping suspension between October 2016 and April 2017. Her best finish in a Grand Slam in the period since came in the 2018 French Open where she lost in the quarter final to Garbine Muguruza.

Sharapova wants to be a mom and wife

She has revealed that she aims to be a good mother and wife in the future. According to a report in Tennis World USA, she was asked how she sees herself in 20 years.

She replied: "I have energy and I hope by that time I will continue to have a lot of energy. But I certainly want to be able to be a good mother and wife. I want all those things, but you never know where life will take you and that's the special thing about it. You wake up in the morning, you have a plan and my dad told me, 'You make a plan and God laughs at your plan'. But I do not want to worry about what's going to happen in 20 years."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates