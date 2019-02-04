Injured Martin Guptill ruled out for T20 series against India

cricket

Martin Guptill will be replaced by all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who also featured in the final two ODIs against India in the recently concluded five-match series.

Martin Guptill

Senior New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the New Zealand for the upcoming three-match T20 series against India after failing to recover from back injury.

Guptill will be replaced by all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who also featured in the final two ODIs against India in the recently concluded five-match series.

"Unfortunately Martin hasn't recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"It's a shame as he's obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we've got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right."

Guptill sustained injury prior to the final ODI against India and now will be eyeing a return against Bangladesh in a series starting next week.

The three-match T20 series against India starts on February 6 at Wellington, followed by the second match at Auckland's Eden Park on February 8 and the final game at Hamilton on February 10.

The New Zealand squad also includes rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who is the son of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever