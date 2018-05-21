Injured Milos Raonic pulls out of French Open

Canada's Milos Raonic pulled out of the French Open yesterday due to a knee injury



Milos Raonic

Canada's Milos Raonic pulled out of the French Open yesterday due to a knee injury.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from Roland Garros. I have great memories there, but I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court," he wrote on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever