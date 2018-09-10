Injured Rafael Nadal to miss Spain's Davis Cup semis against France

tennis

Rafael Nadal who retired hurt after injury in the semi-final against Del Potro in the US Open, will take some time to recover and will not participate for Spain in the Davis Cup match against France

Rafael Nadal will miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France next weekend due to the knee injury that forced him to retire at the US Open, the Spanish tennis federation said on Saturday.

"Rafa Nadal will not be able to compete in the tie against France in Lille. The knee injury suffered last night [Friday] at the US Open is stopping him from playing this semi-final," Spain team captain Sergi Bruguera said in a statement.

"We hope he recovers soon and we thank him for his support for the Spanish team in the Davis Cup." He will be replaced by World No. 52 Albert Ramos-Vinolas for the September 14-16 clash against the defending champions as Spain attempt to reach their first final since 2012.

