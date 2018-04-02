Injured Ranveer Singh won't perform at IPL

Over the weekend, Ranveer Singh was spotted outside a studio in Bandra with his arm in a sling after he sustained injuries during a football match recently



Ranveer Singh. (Pic/Sneha Kharabe)

Ranveer Singh was spotted with his arm in a sling over the weekend. He sustained injuries during a football match recently. Though he is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, he won't perform at the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony on April 7. As the Padmaavat star has hurt his shoulder, he has been advised not to strain it any further.

"After multiple medical checkups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Ranveer's film shoot has not been disrupted. "Ranveer will continue to shoot for 'Gully Boy' as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the spokesperson added.

Looks like Singh will have to rest and catch the IPL action on the small screen instead.

