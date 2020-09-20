Injured Sergio Aguero could be out for two months: City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be out for up to two months as he recovers his fitness after surgery on his left knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said. Aguero had an operation on June 24, two days after getting hurt in an English Premier League match against Burnley. The Argentina international published a video on Twitter on Thursday, showing himself running with a ball in an individual training session, but Guardiola said an imminent return to the team was unlikely.

"He is doing the (work), in maybe one month or two months he will be ready," Guardiola said. "He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition. Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick."

Gabriel Jesus is likely to start the season up front in Aguero's absence. City's first game in the Premier League is at Wolverhampton on Monday.

