Injured tiger dies due to starvation in Maharashtra

A tiger, who was critically injured, has died due to "starvation" in Chimur range of forests in the district, a senior forest official said today



Representational Pic

A tiger, who was critically injured, has died due to "starvation" in Chimur range of forests in the district, a senior forest official said today.

On February 21, a team of forest officials first spotted the tiger near a pond. Next day, they found out that the tiger was wounded, said Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur Division) Vijay Shelke.

According to Shelke, the tiger needed to be tranquillised and hence permission was sought from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Warden) as per the guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

"The proposal was sent to the concerned official, but the tiger died yesterday," Shelke said, adding the animal died due to starvation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates