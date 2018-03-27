Injured Yuki Bhambri out of Davis Cup tie against China

India will face China in the Asia/Oceania Group '1' second round at Tianjin, China on April 6-7



Yuki Bhambri

India's highest ranked player Yuki Bhambri has pulled out of the Davis Cup tie against China owing to a minor abdominal tissue tear. The selection committee has picked World No. 246 Prajnesh as Yuki's replacement as he is the next best singles ranked player.

India will face China in the Asia/Oceania Group '1' second round at Tianjin, China on April 6-7. The other singles players in the squad include Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal. While Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will play in the men's doubles.

