Injury-hit high jumper and model Amy Pejkovic wants to 'inspire people'

Australian high jumper Amy Pejkovic, 25, who was devastated when a knee injury dashed her Commonwealth Games dream recently, says that if one wishes to, they will always achieve their dreams, come what may!

"I just want to be able to inspire people, to show them you can hit rock bottom but still [go on] to make your dreams a reality. These setbacks make you stronger in the long run," Pejkovic told Women's Health magazine. Pejkovic, 25, who is also a model, has been diagnosed with patella tendonitis — an overuse injury affecting the tendon.

This is not the first time Pejkovic's sporting dreams have been crushed. Six years ago, her Olympic dreams was destroyed when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and had to be operated upon to remove the life threatening five-centimetre tumour. Before that, she suffered a severe bout of acne that ruined her pretty face. But her positivity has helped her sail through it all. "The fact I'm still here and still going — doing the things that I love, surrounded by the people that I love — I've got to count my lucky stars because I've been one of the lucky ones to get through it, all" she said.

