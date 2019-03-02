Injury scare for MS Dhoni ahead of ODI series vs Australia

cricket

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from team's support staff member Raghavendra

MS Dhoni applies an ice pack on his right forearm after suffering an injury during practice yesterday. Pic/AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an injury scare during the Indian team's net session on the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia here yesterday. Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from the team's support staff member Raghavendra.

He had a long batting session at the nets and like all first team players, was taking throwdowns after a formal session. It was one such delivery from Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm. The veteran was in some pain and didn't bat after that as a precautionary measure.

