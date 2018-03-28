Injury scare! Will PV Sindhu compete at Commonwealth Games 2018?

World number 3 ranking badminton player PV Sindhu made her mark on the scene when she entered to top 20 rankings at age 17



PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, who is considered as one of India's finest shuttlers, is the first Indian badminton player to win a silver medal at the Olympics. PV Sindhu is also one of only 2 Indian shuttlers to win an Olympic medal. Another feat PV Sindhu achieved was when she became the first Indian ever to win the Korea Open Super Series in 2017. Sindhu has also won 3 gold medals on the big stages.

Olympic and world championship silver medallist PV Sindhu yesterday suffered an injury scare but there is no immediate threat to her participation in the Commonwealth Games starting next month.

The Indian, 22, suffered a sprain in her right ankle while practising at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under the watchful eyes of India chief coach Gopichand and assistant coach Mohd Siyadutallah.

"She had hurt her ankle while training at the academy. So we did an MRI to be 100 per cent sure that everything is fine. No bone or ligament injury was found, so I am happy. we didn't want to take any risk," Sindhu's father PV Ramana said. "Now she will rest for a day and day after tomorrow she will start running again. She will go to the ground and do some strengthening exercise. There is enough time as CWG starts with team event. So nothing to worry."

World No. 3 PV Sindhu is a favourite to win the CWG 2018 gold. She had won a bronze in 2014 Glasgow CWG.

