Injury-stricken Tim Paine hails battling Australia

Australian batsman Tim Paine raises his bat as he celebrates scoring half century (50 runs) on the third day of the fourth Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia won by South Africa at Wanderers cricket ground on April 1, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Pic/AFP

Australian captain Tim Paine praised the fight shown by his team after they had the better of the third day of the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, helped by his 62 despite batting with a broken thumb. Australia are still in a desperate situation, with South Africa going into the fourth day leading by 401 runs with seven wickets in hand. The Proteas, leading the series 2-1, need only to draw to beat Australia in a home series for the first time since 1969/70.

But the progress of the hosts was slowed by Australia's fightback -- and an injury to Morne Morkel which could weaken South Africa's bowling attack when Australia bat again. "We're a long way behind the game, there's no doubt that, but I'm happy with the spirit and the fight with the bat and the discipline our bowlers showed," said Paine. Appointed following the ball-tampering scandal which led to Steve Smith being banned, new captain Paine set the example in the morning. Despite batting with a hairline fracture of his right thumb, he made a defiant half-century before being last man out. From a seemingly hopeless overnight total of 110 for six, Australia added another 111 runs before being bowled out.

Paine sustained his thumb injury while keeping wicket on Saturday. "It's okay," he said. "It's got a little crack in it. It hurts a little bit but I've had my fair share of finger injuries and compared to a couple of others it's not too bad."

South Africa did not enforce the follow-on, with doubts about the ability of Morkel to bowl because of a side strain. Australia's bowlers then restricted the hosts to a run rate of 2.4 in the second innings as they laboured to 134 for three at the close. "We were very disappointed with the way things went yesterday (Saturday)," said Paine, who revealed that the players had spoken about it after play and had resolved to respond positively. "We didn't get the wickets we perhaps deserved but I was really proud of the way the bowlers stuck at it, the same with our fielding group," said Paine. "I thought our energy right through the innings was excellent."

