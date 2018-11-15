INLD chief Ashok Arora expels son Ajay Singh from party

national

INLD state unit president Ashok Arora announced the decision to expel Ajay Singh. His "anti-party activities" have "caused hurt and have become unbearable"

The ongoing feud within the Chautala family escalated with INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expelling his son Ajay Singh from the primary membership of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was taken on Monday and announced at a press conference here on Wednesday called by Ajay's brother and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Abhay Singh Chautala.

Ajay Singh, who is serving a 10-year jail term along with his father and former chief minister O P Chautala in a teachers' recruitment scam in the state, is currently out on a two-week parole. Two weeks ago, the INLD chief had also expelled from the party Ajay Singh Chautala's two sons — Hisar MP Dushyant and his brother Digvijay.

INLD state unit president Ashok Arora announced the decision to expel Ajay Singh. His "anti-party activities" have "caused hurt and have become unbearable", Chautala's letter stated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever