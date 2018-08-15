Innocence celebrates Independence

national

Many dressed up as freedom fighters and soldiers on the occasion

Children dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Junior Kids International School, Sion, on the eve of Independence Day. Many dressed up as freedom fighters and soldiers on the occasion. Today, the nation celebrates the 72nd Independence Day since the Indian Independence Act was passed by the UK parliament in 1947. Pic/Shadab Khan

