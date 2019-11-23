Innovating Sustainable Solutions to Global Grand Challenges

With the sea levels continuously rising, floods and natural disasters sweeping away towns and cities, and the scarcity of clean water, adversely impacting the welfare of humanity across the entire globe. Sustainable development has become the only feasible and practical solution to combat the ever-growing impact of global warming and climate change. As a way of contributing to the global goals of sustainable development, city-based Parul University was selected amongst a limited number of centers across the world, to host the 2019 Global Grand Challenges Summit. The University was a satellite platform for the main event which was held in London recently. The Summit comprised of delegates, in the form of researchers, academicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, from the various parts of Asia and the world, to discuss practical solutions to these global challenges.

Parul University being an undersigning member of the prestigious Royal Academy of Engineering, UK was selected as a strategic satellite point to host this summit and bring together, engineers and researchers from all over India. With the common intention of sharing practical solutions to some of these challenges, through the use of Engineering and Innovation which is relevant to bring India on the road to sustainable development. Some of the eminent speakers who graced this summit to share their knowledge with the delegation include, Prof Dr Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Jaypee University of Information Technology, along with Prof Ashoke Kumar Sarkar Director of Birla Institute of Science and Technology. The speakers expressed with the audience the key position on which India stands today. With its emerging science and technology, and how all the innovations and starts-up should keep in mind the need to pursue sustainable development.

In addition, the University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr M N Patel, in line with this Summit was invited as a guest delegate to attend the Summit from the official venue in London, United Kingdom. Where he was amongst the several global delegates, world leaders, engineers and academicians along with over 800 students from across Europe, Asia, Africa, America, and the Middle East. The agenda on which he discussed was regarding the various ways in which Nations would bridge the educational gap amongst themselves, and allow more room for collaborations in research. Climate change and global warming stand as global threats, thus they affect and impact all of humanity collectively, therefore, sustainable development requires equally collective efforts from all the global parties to promote and implement it. Dr M N Patel assured the delegation of Parul University’s contribution towards making this possible. Currently, PU along with the Royal Academy of Engineering has been collaborating on a research project, for the purpose of reducing water consumption.

Regardless of the Summit being majorly an engineering centered event, the title Global Grand Challenges, saw students from various faculties participating, so as to help in finding the most practical solutions to these challenges. In the same regard, Parul University students have been constantly carrying out various forms of innovative and social research projects, which have been centered on promoting sustainable development goals. The University’s accreditation from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research has allowed the students and faculties to navigate various areas of research which have the highest form of social and global utility. “While I was in London for this Summit, I never felt as if I was in a new environment, this is because everywhere around me there were engineers and academicians from all across the world. We could identify and relate with one another because we were there to fulfill a common agenda, which is making the world a better place. I am sure Parul University will continue making such global contributions, to the common agenda of sustainable development” said Dr. M N Patel.

