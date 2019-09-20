Innovation in one square foot

Being an artist comes with its set of challenges. Adding another one to the process, art curators Payal and Bindal Shah of Artezvous are back with the fifth edition of their One Square Foot exhibition that provides a platform to artists by asking them to create something on a square foot canvas. The exhibition will see 15 artists from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Lucknow showcase their skills within the restricted space by using watercolour, oil paints, pastel, charcoal, portrait, landscape, abstract and freestyle styles.

Artwork by Rupali Jhaveri and Laxmi Honavar

"Nobody understands the value of a square foot better than a Mumbaikar. The concept is a challenge as the size of the canvas is restricted and the artists need to showcase their talent within that. The artwork has a versatile application as it can be used horizontally, vertically or staggered as per the client’s requirement," the curators share, adding that the pieces are inspired by caricature, mythology, architecture and Feng Shui. Artist Laxmi Honavar tells us, "My daily sketching exercises led me to stumble upon this series for the square foot exhibition. Capturing architecture, spaces, objects in stark contrasts and minimal colours seemed challenging and exciting as my comfort zone lies in abundant watercolours. It’s tricky as you have to capture the largeness of a space in a limited area."



Bindal and Payal Shah

The duo will also be hosting their annual three-day kids show starting October 19, which will include 15 artists between the ages of eight and 18 work with origami, acrylic, pastels and mixed media within the theme The Colour of My Dreams.

