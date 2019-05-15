Innovative ideas in healthcare and diagnostic sector especially in teleradiology

science-technology

Patient examine by a doctor to find our abnormalities in the body using stethoscope by a doctor will soon a story, the smart and portal ultrasound devices will allow doctor to have more detailed diagnosis and provide precise care

Representational picture

Technologies and Innovation are rapidly changing the Healthcare Sector, from robotic surgery to delivery of Medicines and collection of blood sample through drones are the future of this Industry and every provider is working towards adaptation and implementation of new and innovative technology. Amit Sharma, Group CEO at eExpedise lists some

Cloudification: Block Chain, Big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) are the new technological enhancement the sector will be benefiting from. For this a huge infrastructure set up will be required which will involve huge cost thus the industry will be moving to 'cloudification'. Cloudification has many advantages, such as ease of data indexing and retrieval. Access of information and data remotely from anywhere etc. AL & ML can be easily used on the data for predictive analysis and other data analysis purpose.

Non-Contact Thermometer and Digital Stethoscope: Check your own vitals and get the physician on demand: Stethoscope has been symbol of Healthcare industry for over 200 years however soon the same will disappear with modern instruments and digital devices that will replace the traditional stethoscope & Thermometers. These devices will capture details and allow doctors to look deep into your body and not just listen to abnormalities in bodies.,

These devices can be run by individuals and no technical expertise will be required, the individual can use these devices at its own ease from the convenience may from home. The data captured in the device will flow to the doctor using cloudification model and the doctor can advise the medication.

Some of the wearable devices capture basic vital of individuals, Apple watch maintains the Health records of the member and has the capability of doing ECG, these clubbed with AI, ML and DL will provide predictive analysis and a doctor can remotely access this information and provide Medication.

"Basically, such devices will provide you access to your diagnostics without having to leave your home! The idea again is to provide more power to the end user. The fact that medical devices can be used by normal people for everyday health monitoring is in itself unique and powerful. Such technologies also make your healthcare cost-efficient as you save a lot of time, money and energy"

Time to say goodbye to Stethoscopes and hello to smart ultrasound devices: Patient examine by a doctor to find our abnormalities in the body using stethoscope by a doctor will soon a story, the smart and portal ultrasound devices will allow the doctor to have a more detailed diagnosis and provide precise care.

These devices are set to change the course of the healthcare sector forever as they will not only redefine procedures by making them more precise and efficient but also redefine doctor-patient relationships, giving doctors more time to analyse and connect with a patient at a personal level. The vital of the body can be retired instantly rather than waiting for days for results to come in. he chance of misdiagnoses can be reduced to a minimum as abnormalities can be detected instantaneously

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates