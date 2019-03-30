Inquiry against Maharashtra BJP leader for alleged poll code violation

national

A video clip of his address has gone viral on social media. During his address, Deshmukh said it was not easy to win the Sangli Lok Sabha seat currently held by Patil

The Election Commission (EC) has launched an inquiry against Prithviraj Deshmukh, Sangli district unit president of the BJP, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said on Saturday.

Deshmukh, while addressing a joint gathering of BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI (A) workers at Miraj city in Sangli district on Wednesday, reportedly told a party worker that he would get Rs five lakh or more if BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil is re-elected to the Lok Sabha.

A video clip of his address has gone viral on social media. During his address, Deshmukh said it was not easy to win the Sangli Lok Sabha seat currently held by Patil. When someone from the crowd asked Deshmukh what would he give them if they got Patil re-elected, he said, "You will get five lakh or even more."

But he added, "Jokes apart, Sanjaykaka Patil has done a good job here in Miraj by getting funds for development of roads, highways, railways and other infrastructure projects."

Talking to PTI, Sangli District Collector Abhijit Chaudhari said the EC has taken cognisance of the media reports of Deshmukh's speech. "The footage of his speech has been sent to the assistant returning officer, who is now studying it. Further course of action will be initiated once the inquiry is

complete," he said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, no further inquiry was required as Deshmukh's speech had already gone viral on social media, in which he is clearly heard offering bribe to people. "What more proof is required to take action? This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. This proves our stand that the BJP is fighting elections based on money power," Malik said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates