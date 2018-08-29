Inquiry ordered into rain water flooding passenger lounge of Guwahati airport

national

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today announced an inquiry into the flooding of Guwahati airport passenger lounge after rain water gushed through the ceiling due to heavy showers on Monday

"Please be assured that we take all these issues very seriously," Sinha tweeted after being pointed out the incident by a senior journalist. "An inquiry is already underway and we will be getting a formal report on how this happened," he said. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Manager P K Tailong said rain water gushed through the ceiling in the passenger lounge area after heavy showers last night but no flight operations were affected. Torrential downpour from 8.45 pm to 10 pm caused water to enter through the newly expanded canopy of the passenger lounge, he added. "We have recently expanded the canopy and it was an initial teething problem.

I was present there and the problem was immediately attended to," Tailong said. Passengers claimed they were drenched by the rain water and many of them had to move away with their luggage. When asked whether the luggage x-ray screening machines were affected, the official said that no machinery was damaged. "All the scheduled flights operated as usual last night," the Airport Manager said.

