Inquiry ordered into tiger's death in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has ordered an inquiry into the death of a tiger which apparently succumbed to injuries and starvation. On February 21, a team of forest officials spotted the tiger near a pond adjacent to village Bhansuli in the district.

The next day, they found the tiger was wounded, said Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur Division) Vijay Shelke. According to Shelke, the feline needed to be tranquillised for treatment for which permission was sought from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Warden).

"A proposal was sent to the officials concerned, but the tiger died yesterday," Shelke said, adding, the animal appears to have died due to starvation. According to a release from the district information office here, Mungantiwar has ordered an inquiry into the big cat's death. As per the release, Special Executive Officer (Revenue and Forests) Swapnil Deshbhratar has written a letter over the tiger's death.

In the letter addressed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Nagpur, Deshbhratar has demanded an explanation for laxity on part of the forest officials that resulted in delay in providing treatment to the injured tiger. The minister, expressing his displeasure over the incident, has demanded an explanation as to why there was a delay in providing treatment to the injured tiger and the exact reason for its death, the release said. The Principal Chief Conservator has been directed to submit a report to the forest ministry by February 28, it added. Chandrapur distrct in Vidarbha houses the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

