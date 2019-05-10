INS Viraat: Divya Spandana asks Amitabh Bachchan to intervene to clear Rajiv Gandhi's name

national

Divya Spandana, who handles Social Media and Digital Communications for the Congress party quoted former IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah who dismissed the claims of PM Narendra Modi that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi"

Divya Spandana. Pic/Twitter

Congress' social media strategist Divya Spandana tweeted asking veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to set the record straight on the recent INS Viraat controversy stoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spandana, who handles Social Media and Digital Communications for the Congress party quoted former IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah who dismissed the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for a holiday with his friends and family. Divya Spandana tweeted, "Can @SrBachchan please set the record straight for the sake of truth? Does one not feel compelled to speak up in times like these?" (sic).

Can @SrBachchan please set the record straight for the sake of truth? Does one not feel compelled to speak up in times like these? https://t.co/9KS0EMcpZQ — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 9, 2019

Earlier, Divya Spandana slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly taking Akshay Kumar with him on board Indian Navy warship Sumitra. Her attack on Modi came a day after he accused late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of using warship INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for a family holiday. She tweeted, "Yeh teek tha? @narendramodi you took a Canadian citizen @akshaykumar with you on-board INS Sumitra," Spandana tweeted with the hashtag 'sabse bada jhoota Modi (biggest liar Modi)'.

Yeh teek tha? @narendramodi you took a Canadian citizen @akshaykumar with you on-board INS Sumitra. #SabseBadaJhootaModi

Here’s the link to the article, most of us have not forgotten this controversy : https://t.co/jrPNUvk2Py pic.twitter.com/SWkl78rA4F — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 9, 2019

The war-of-words between the two parties started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm. Narendra Modi asked, "Ever imagined that a premier warship of the Indian armed forces could be used as a taxi for a personal holiday? One dynasty did it. INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation. Rajiv Gandhi was accompanied by his in-laws who had come from Italy. Question is whether the security of the country was not compromised by taking foreigners onboard a warship."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Modi for his barb at their father, who was India's prime minister between 1984-89.

The Navy was made to host the Gandhi family and Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.

