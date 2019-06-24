Insecure about woman having male friends, man stabs her and son in Goregoan

crime

The accused was insecure about the woman who had multiple male friends hence stabbed her and her son in Goregaon

Representational image

A woman and her five-year-old son were stabbed in Goregaon East by a male friend who was in love with her. The victim identified as Sunita Jadhav, who has an eight-year-old daughter as well, has been estranged from her husband for six years and currently lives with her parents. The accused identified as Devendra Waghel works as a waiter at a restaurant in the western suburbs. The two were introduced four years ago and had been close friends since then.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Neighbour stabs, hits woman with hammer for refusing sex in Bhiwandi

The woman was taking a stroll with her son on Friday evening at Jayprakash Nagar when the accused accosted them with a knife. He stabbed both of them and fled the spot. They were rushed to the Bal Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari for treatment. According to the Times of India, the duo sustained serious injuries but are stable now, informed the police.

The accused has been arrested by the Varnai police for attempting to commit murder and confessed that he was insecure as the woman had other male friends, which made him insecure.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Man stabs wife eight times with knife in Bhiwandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates