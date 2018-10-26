Inside a Roman market place

things-to-do

Drop in at an Italian-style market this weekend to relish imported cheese, wine and olives

The spread of delicacies on offer at the market

We have always had a strange affinity and adoration for the word "vicariously". Although brusque phonetically, the word comes with a romantic permission to live life through the eyes of others. Even so, the validity of tangible experience cannot be ruled out. And that's why as much as you enjoy day-dreaming about maundering through an open area market in Italy — building an image in your head that is based upon high-resolution pictures you pinned on your Pinterest — you should drop in at an Italian-style marketino taking place in the city at BKC eatery, CinCin. It may not be the real deal but it is a notch up over wishful thinking.



Karyna Bajaj; Abhishek Bindal

Speaking about how the idea for the market germinated, Abhishek Bindal, vice president at KA Hospitality, which owns the restaurant, tells us, "A cuisine is dependent on the quality and freshness of the ingredients and the authenticity of the flavours, so the idea was the make those condiments and imported dry produce available to our customers," adding, "Karyna [Bajaj, founder of the Italian joint] visited Italy last month and was awed by the markets there. She wanted something similar for Mumbaikars."

The market, being set up in the al fresco region of the restaurant, will have stalls featuring a range of Italian produce including risotto rice, biscotti, cheese, aged balsamic vinegar, pelati tomatoes, and a selection of wines that will be open for tasting and purchase. The event organisers have roped in Maldives-based sommelier Aravindan VR who will be present to guide enthusiasts and share notes on the wines that will be available.



Burrata by Eleftheria

"We aim to give diners an experiential Italian-inspired market. It's a day to try what Italy has to offer and there will be lots of wines, cheeses, and olives for people to try. Its a Sunday to relax with family and friends over good food," Bajaj tells us about what to look forward.

ON October 28, 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex.

CALL 69956666

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates