Inside Bassein fort's ruins

Bombay was a cluster of seven islands while Bassein stood proud as the northern capital of Portuguese territories. Once bustling with trade and commerce, aristocracy and clergy, Bassein's presence can now only be felt through its ruins. Join Asiatic Society's Mumbai Research Centre and André Baptista to navigate the historical and urban intricacies in a virtual tour of the 200-year account of the rise and decline of a famed walled city.

Free

On Today, 7 pm

Call 9820603539

