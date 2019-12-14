Inside Edge 2: Is Aamir Bashir's character inspired by a prominent politician?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Inside Edge Season two is all the hype in town ever since the show went live last week. The show is the perfect blend of politics, corruption, controversies, and betrayal when it comes to cricket. With the second instalment, the stakes are higher and the buzz amongst the fans can't be ignored!

One of the most intense characters in the show is Bhaisaab. Bhaisaab's character is powerful, ambitious and mysterious, he is the Chief of Indian Cricket Board and is showed to be the most influential and powerful person around.

Interestingly, the character of Bhaisaab draws a strong semblance to a prominent politician who was the chief of the cricketing body of India at a certain point in time.

Many are of the opinion that the character of Bhaisaab is based on him, owing to the strong parallel the characters from the show has with the life of the cricket world.

The similarities between the two characters continue with both of them being influential people in powerful positions with conflict of interests in the game. Bhaisaab is also shown to have varied interests in the Power Play League which is the fictional version of a prominent cricket T20 tournament in India

It seems like the makers have had consciously stayed away from given the actor the exact look of the personality to refrain from controversies.

However, once you have watched the show any avid cricket fan, it's very visible that the character is the aforementioned politician himself.

