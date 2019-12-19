Inside Edge 2: Want to know more about IPL Auctions? This video may be of some help!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the cricket season has entirely gripped the season, the makers of Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge 2 have released a special video on the day when the real-time IPL auctions are scheduled to happen, today. The video titled as, “How Anti-Bidding Works?” builds around all the intrigue and curiosity with the actors indulging in a bidding game and looks extremely interesting!

In the video, we can see the battle to win over the cricketer between the Mumbai Mavericks and Arcades and all that goes around behind the scenes of the strategising, planning and bidding. The video becomes even more special as today marks the day when the real-time IPL auctions are going to take place which is phenomenal that the makers have tried to keep the events of the original as close to real events as possible- to reality.

Interestingly, the plot of Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge 2 is also similar to IPL tournaments. Ever since Inside Edge 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has gained a lot of appreciation from the audience and is receiving all the great reviews also for its second season.

Take a look:

If rumours are to be believed, Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi who have important roles in Inside Edge 2 are most likely to attend the IPL auctions 2020 happening on December 19.

The first season of Inside Edge had received a great response from the audiences and living up to the audience's expectations, the season 2 is already killing it and the recent drop of the video us building tremendous buzz all across the segments.

Joining the lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta.

Makers have been keeping the intrigue alive by not revealing much about the story. The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment and it streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates