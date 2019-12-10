Inside Edge 2 Web Series Review: Deliver a fitting 'doosra'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Inside Edge

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Rating:

After the first season ended on a cliffhanger — with upcoming bowler Prashant Kanaujia (Siddhant Chaturvedi) shooting his teammate Devender Mishra (Amit Sial), and Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) almost beaten to death, there was enough material for a pacy second edition. Sure enough, as they deliver their 'doosra', the makers of Inside Edge have managed to bowl over the audience with their engaging screenplay.

The latest instalment delves deeper into the dark side of the game by showcasing a doping scandal and backdoor politics in cricket. The mysterious character of Bhaisaab (Aamir Bashir), president of the Indian Cricket Board, takes centre-stage this time with subplots that include Zarina Malik (Richa Chadha), Vikrant, and his daughter Mantra Patil (Sapna Pabbi). The battle lines are clearly drawn, with Vayu Raghavan (Tanuj Virwani) taking over as the captain of the Mumbai Mavericks from Arvind Vashishth (Angad Bedi), who has moved on to the Haryana Hurricanes. The rivalry between the two teams, on and off the pitch, forms most of the narrative.

The series doesn't challenge the viewer's perception as much as pat it into place. Creator Karan Anshuman and his team of writers bravely reference real-life episodes – whether it is shifting the PPL to South Africa or the protests on the set of a film titled Jauhar (read Padmaavat) – that make you almost uncomfortable as they hit close to home. The cricket match sequences have been shot stylishly, making you believe that you're watching the highlights of an IPL match.

Bedi is in top form with his restrained act. From a fading actor in season one to becoming a manipulative businesswoman, Chadha has one of the most interesting character arcs. Oberoi underplays his performance this time, which serves his character well. Giving you a ringside view of a sport that enjoys reverential status in the country, Inside Edge 2 is one of the edgier offerings in digital entertainment.

