Inside Edge Season 2 poster released; check it out

After giving us a thrilling season of Inside edge, the makers are back with the season two of Inside Edge and promises that it's going to be sharper than before. The first season was critically acclaimed and highly loved by cricket and non-cricket fans alike, all over the country. The first Season was created by Karan Anshuman and featured a pacy story that gave us a peek into the dark side of the world of entertainment and cricket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) onSep 19, 2019 at 3:50am PDT

The makers released the poster of the second season on Thursday. While the first season concluded with cliffhangers that left the fans assuming the fate of a number of characters, the second season will answer all the unanswered questions for viewers and fans all over the world. Releasing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "New games, new rules, new drama! Are you playing? @insideedgeamazon Season 2."

A few months ago, producer Ritiesh Sidwani give us a sneak peek with the behind the scenes pictures from the sets. He shared pictures on his social media with the caption, "The edges are sharper this time! #InsideEdge2 #throwbackthursday"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) onMay 30, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

Speaking to IANS in an earlier interview, lead actor Angad Bedi had said that for the second season he had to learn many new shots to make his act authentic. "It's basically the rise of the Phoenix for Arvind Vashist, my character, in season two. There is a lot more cricketing action in store for me compared to the first season," Angad said.

He added: "In season one, Arvind Vashist was known as Captain Cool, the team's Mr. Dependable. Whenever he went in to bat, he was considered the player who would drop anchor and play out the maximum number of overs". Angad, who is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, said his character bears slightly different shades for the second season.

Also Read: Angad Bedi is all set to play it like the proteas for Inside Edge 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates